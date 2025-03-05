Lacey Outten

For years, food tourism was synonymous with big cities—think Manhattan’s Michelin-starred restaurants, Parisian bistros, Tokyo’s famed sushi counters. But a shift is underway. Travelers are finding themselves increasingly drawn to small-town food scenes, seeking out hidden gems that offer an authentic sense of place. Today’s culinary tourists crave more than just a meal; they want an experience—one that connects them directly to the heart of a destination’s culture, history and people.

This evolution isn’t a passing trend. Culinary tourism has become a significant economic driver that is fueling local economies and reshaping the way small towns position themselves in the travel space. From farm-to-table eateries to regional food festivals, the culinary scene within small-town dining is no longer an afterthought—it’s now a reason to visit and in many cases, the reason to visit.

The rise of small-town culinary destinations

There are several factors creating this shift in food tourism. The first of which is the quest for authenticity. Travelers crave immersive experiences that showcase local flavors and traditions. They are prioritizing the undiscovered over the must-see. Social media also has a profound impact on culinary tourism. Instagram and TikTok have turned off-the-beaten-path restaurants into viral sensations overnight. Food bloggers and influencers are spotlighting mom-and-pop establishments, drawing visitors eager to taste what they’ve seen online, but not just for the food … to be part of the story. And finally, diners are becoming more conscious of where their food comes from. They’re prioritizing restaurants and brands that source locally, support regional farmers and practice sustainability.

How the local food scene fuels local economies and tourism growth

A thriving food scene doesn’t just benefit restaurants—it uplifts entire communities. When a town becomes a food destination, it sees increased visitor spending as well as growth in its hospitality sector, from the emergence of new boutique hotels to guided culinary tour companies. As more new businesses emerge to support the influx of food travelers, a destination will see more job creation and local investment.

Culinary tourism also helps small towns preserve their heritage and support local producers. Restaurants sourcing ingredients from nearby farms strengthen regional agriculture, while food festivals celebrating historic dishes keep local traditions alive. Investing in a vibrant food scene often means reinvigorating a town’s identity, making it a destination rather than a detour.

Leveraging PR and storytelling to spotlight small-town culinary scenes

The key to positioning a small town as a culinary hotspot lies in storytelling. The most successful campaigns highlight what makes a destination unique, whether it’s a century-old family recipe, an unexpected fusion of cultures, or a chef redefining a certain cuisine. Tourism boards and destination marketing organizations play a crucial role in amplifying these stories. By integrating these angles into their marketing strategies, they can attract culinary travelers who might otherwise overlook their smaller destination.

At Hemsworth, we offer a unique specialization in food and beverage and destination marketing, helping brands craft compelling narratives that showcase their unique culinary offerings to travelers looking to create long-lasting vacation memories. From orchestrating immersive culinary press trips to developing tailored F&B-themed social media campaigns, our team understands how to turn local flavors into national headlines.

For small-town destinations to gain regional or national recognition, a strong public relations strategy is essential. Some proven tactics include:

Press trips and media tastings. Inviting journalists and influencers—qualified, vetted ones!—to experience a destination firsthand ensures authentic storytelling and high-quality content

Strategic collaborations. Partnering with well-known chefs, brands, food writers or social media influencers can lend credibility and expand your reach

Seasonal and event-based pitches. Leveraging food festivals, restaurant weeks and seasonal ingredients found in your destination can create timely media opportunities to attract travelers

Digital storytelling. Blogs, social media campaigns and video content help engage culinary enthusiasts worldwide, turning curiosity into visitation

Small towns are no longer just stopovers—they’re becoming primary tourism destinations. By leveraging strategic PR, creative storytelling, and a focus on authentic experiences, tourism leaders can elevate their communities and attract the right type of traveler to their destination, prompting future growth and success for their local business owners and brands.

Lacey Outten is an Associate VP at Hemsworth.