Simone Flournoy

Ankler Media, which covers the entertainment industry, hires Simone Flournoy as communications manager, a newly created role at the company, effective March 17. Flournoy was previously a senior communications coordinator at the Washington Post. At Ankler Media, she will be responsible for developing and executing external communication strategies for the company. “Simone’s strategic communications expertise will help us continue to own the intersection of business and entertainment, and amplify our top-notch reporting in a changing media landscape,” said Ankler Media CEO and editor-in-chief Janice Min. Ankler has also brought on Kelsey Stefanson as design director. She most recently held the design director post at the Hollywood Reporter.

Stephanie Fried

McAfee Corp., a provider of online protection for consumers, appoints former Condé Nast EVP marketing, research and analytics Stephanie Fried as EVP and CMO. Fried was most recently CMO at online fan platform Fandom. She has also held senior marketing and research posts at Discovery, VEVO and NBC Universal. In her new position, Fried will lead global marketing and communication efforts for McAfee, with a focus on delivering enhanced value and engagement for existing customers while introducing it to a new set of audiences globally. "Her expertise in data-driven marketing, consumer insights, and digital transformation will be critical as we sharpen our focus on delivering the best possible experience for our customers,” said McAfee CEO Craig Boundy.

Leslie Nagao

The National Restaurant Association names Leslie Nagao as CMO. Nagao joins the organization from the Urban Land Institute, where she was global CMO. She has also served as director, loyalty and partner marketing, at ExxonMobil and director, brand & integrated marketing, at AARP. In her new post, Nagao is tasked with bringing together internal teams and external partners to strengthen the message of the restaurant industry, drive association membership, and expand the products, programs, and services the association creates. “She has extensive expertise in brand strategy, member engagement, product marketing, events and communications, and public relations, and she has proven success delivering growth and impact across diverse industries,” said National Restaurant Association president and CEO Michelle Korsmo.