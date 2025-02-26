5WPR is named agency of record for Darco Spirits, whose portfolio includes American Harvest Vodka and Beach Whiskey. The agency will lead comprehensive PR efforts for the company, with a primary focus on increasing brand visibility and positioning American Harvest Organic Vodka as the premier domestic alternative to imported vodkas. 5WPR is also tasked with driving awareness for Beach Whiskey’s line of flavored premium whiskeys and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. The partnership will leverage media relations, strategic activations and brand partnerships. “5WPR knows the spirits industry inside and out, so teaming up with them is a great move for Darco Spirits," said Darco Spirits SVP of marketing Sarah Leonard.

Ruder Finn is selected as the agency of record for Kite Hill, a creator of premium dairy-free foods. The agency is leading Kite Hill’s holistic communications strategy and execution across social media (paid and organic), influencer and public relations. “Ruder Finn has been a great collaborator from the start of our partnership and operates as an extension of my team,” said Kite Hill VP of marketing Connie Sintuvat. “From planning to execution—they have scaled their expertise across media relations, influencer, and social media to position Kite Hill as a leading dairy-free brand.”

Modern Currency Public Relations, a Los Angeles-based travel & hospitality communications and digital media firm, itakes on PR AOR duties for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ West Coast portfolio. The agency will oversee public relations strategy for such properties as Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa (Palm Springs, CA), Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Carlsbad, CA), Omni San Diego Hotel (San Diego, CA), Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia (Scottsdale, AZ), and Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU (Tempe, AZ). The efforts will be led by Modern Currency founder and president Meghan Patke. “We are honored to represent the Omni West Coast hotels & resorts’ portfolio, elevating the iconic independently owned brand’s story and presence both nationally and within their respective markets,” said Patke.

Be Boldly Public Relations signs on as AOR for the Marina del Rey Tourism Board, official destination marketing organization for the city. LA-based Be Boldly will spearhead the global communications strategy for the organization, including leisure, trade and MICE media relations; influencer marketing and creative year-round planning. The Marina del Rey area boasts seven hotels, including two new hotels and three recently renovated properties. “With their expertise in tourism and hospitality, we’re confident Be Boldly will support our mission in driving visitation by showcasing all the exciting recreational opportunities, attractions, and visitor experiences our community has to offer,” said Marina del Rey Tourism Board CEO Janet Zaldua.