Mod Op, a digital marketing agency, launches AI Playground, a secure environment in which agency employees can explore emerging AI technologies. After those technologies are evaluated, they are rated and what the agency has learned about them is shared, allowing marketers to use the findings to inform their evaluations. The agency has vetted over 200 applications using AI and GPTs to scrape and pull compliance and privacy information, allowing it to focus on applications that were compliant and ethically sourced. Tools in the Mod Op AI Playground undergo a multi-faceted evaluation using a strict framework that takes into account performance, compliance with ethical and legal standards, and demonstrated return on investment. Mod Op has also formed an AI Council in an effort to ensure that its AI adoption is both strategic and responsible.

Freeman, a Dallas-based events producer, acquires Tag Digital, a digital marketing agency that works with event organizers in EMEA, APAC and North America. Tag’s services will be combined with those of mdg, an agency that is part of Freeman. Tag’s expertise and investments in AI technology will bolster mdg’s digital offerings, with the goal of making those offerings more efficient, cost-effective, and impactful for its international client base. "Tag’s innovative digital marketing expertise is the perfect complement to mdg’s strategy and integrated marketing offerings, enhancing our ability to deliver impactful strategies and expand into key global markets like EMEA and APAC," said mdg president Kimberly Hardcastle.

The PRSA Western District Conference, which was held at the Sheraton Universal in Los Angeles, discussed the importance of authentic storytelling, the growing influence of emerging technologies, and the role of Gen Z in shaping the future of communications. In his keynote address at the conference, Ray Day, vice chair at Stagwell and executive chair at Allison Worldwide, stressed the urgent need for public relations professionals to help rebuild trust with their audiences. He pointed out that 57 percent of U.S. adults view misinformation and "fake news" as major challenges facing the news media, while 44 percent cite sensationalism and bias as key concerns. He also noted a significant credibility gap in the corporate world, with 68 percent of Americans believing companies use social stances as marketing tactics rather than genuine commitments. “Discussions were insightful and forward-thinking,” said conference co-chair Marisol Barrios Perez, PRSA Los Angeles Chapter president. “We had packed rooms with high-energy networking happening every single day.”