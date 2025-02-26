Praytell has been named global public relations agency of record for Kindred, a global members-only home swapping network. The agency will manage all global PR and thought leadership work for Kindred, with an initial focus on the US and the UK. The efforts will be focused on elevating Kindred’s visibility, driving engagement among current and prospective members, and reinforcing its leadership in travel tech and home swapping. “At Kindred, we’re building a more meaningful, community-driven way to travel, and we’re thrilled to partner with Praytell to share that vision,” said Kindred VP, marketing David Bornoff. “Their creativity and strategic thinking make them the perfect partner as we grow our community and redefine what responsible travel looks like.”

J/PR signs on as agency of record for The Charleston Place, The Cooper and The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay. The agency will be providing PR services for The Charleston Place and The Cooper, while its remit for The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu Turtle Bay includes both PR and social media. The Charleston Place, located in Charleston, SC’s historic district, is an anchor of the city’s social and cultural scene. The Cooper, which is set to open in Charleston later this year, is a six-story, 191-room property with sweeping views of the city’s Ravenel Bridge. The Ritz-Carlton O’ahu, Turtle Bay, on the island's North Shore, features championship golf courses, cultural experiences and a variety of dining options.

Cessie C. Communications, a PR and social media influencer marketing agency, adds RealTime Reservation to its roster of hospitality clients. The agency will lead all public relations initiatives for RealTime Reservation, working to enhance its visibility and reputation. Its efforts will focus on storytelling and thought leadership, as well as securing high-profile coverage and elevating the brand's presence in the hospitality technology arena. RTR’s fully integrated reservation system manages everything from restaurant bookings to spa services, providing a seamless booking experience. “We needed a partner to help us tell our story and expand our brand visibility,” said RealTime Reservation CEO Shawn Tarter. “Cessie's expertise in the hospitality space, paired with her innovative approach to public relations, would allow us to expand our footprint in the industry.”