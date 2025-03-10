(L-R) Lauren Foley, Jessica Smith

Jasculca Terman Strategic Communications promotes Jessica Smith to CEO and managing partner, and Lauren Foley to chief operating officer and managing partner. The changes will be effective July 1, following the retirement of longtime agency CEO Mary Patrick. JT founders Rick Jasculca and Jim Terman will remain actively involved in the firm. Smith began her career at JT as an intern in 2000, most recently serving as SVP of business strategies. As CEO, she will focus on the firm’s continued growth and strengthening client partnerships. Lauren Foley, who has been with the firm since 2004, has been instrumental in evolving the firm’s approach to strategic communications and has played a key role in launching JT’s video and stage production departments. As COO, she will oversee firm operations, drive technological advancements, and enhance client service strategies. “Success today demands fresh thinking, creative strategies, and a deep understanding of both grassroots engagement and cutting-edge technology,said Jasculca and Terman. “Jessica and Lauren embody these qualities."

(L-R) Ana Guerrero, Sasha Ahuja

Civitas Public Affairs Group brings on Ana Guerrero as a principal in its LA office and Sasha Ahuja as a director in the New York office. Guerrero, who served as chief of staff to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, most recently ran her own firm, Guerrero Strategies. An immigrant from Mexico and the daughter of farmworkers, she began her career in 1990 as a community organizer. “Ana is a force of nature with a one-of-a-kind ability to connect with and inspire people from all walks of life,” said Garcetti. Ahuja recently led the successful New Yorkers for Equal Rights ballot initiative, which protects reproductive right in the state. She has also served as national director, strategic partnerships at Planned Parenthood. “She is a battle-tested leader who will bring her energy to win for the long-term to Civitas,” said Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Alexis McGill Johnson.

Kasia Leyden

Acorns, a financial services app, appoints Kasia Leyden as CMO. Leyden joins Acorns from educational technology company ApplyBoard, where she served as chief marketing and strategy officer. Her previous positions include VP of global consumer marketing ag PayPal and head of marketing at Venmo. At Acorns, Layden will be responsible for overseeing accelerated growth across the platform, deepening engagement and continuing to elevate the brand. "Throughout her career, whether in payments or higher education, Kasia has made complex, useful products easy for everyday people to understand. This aligns perfectly with our purpose at Acorns. I’m invigorated to collaborate with such a creative, passionate thinker,” said Acorns CEO Noah Kerner.