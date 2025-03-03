Joele Frank handles Mallinckrodt as it merges with Endo to create a global diversified pharmaceuticals company in a deal valued at $6.7B.

Mallinckrodt shareholders will own 50.1 percent of the revamped company with Endo stockholders getting a 49.9 percent stake.

Siggi Olafsson, Mallinckrodt, will become president & CEO, with Paul Efron, Endo director, taking the chairman slot.

The merger “will create a larger and more diversified entity with the scale and resources to unlock the full potential of both companies,” said Olafsson.

The combined company is expected to generate 2025 revenues of $3.6B and have about 5,700 employees.

Mallinckrodt’s Dublin headquarters will serve as the global HQ of the merged companies. A US headquarters, as well as a corporate name for the combined company, has yet to be determined.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher has partners Michael Freitag, Aura Reinhard, and Aaron Palash; and directors Catherine Simon and Carly King handling Mallinckrodt.