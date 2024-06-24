Sarah Farrant

With businesses facing increased competition, shifting consumer behaviors, and the relentless pace of technological change, marketers are being called upon to rethink their strategies. In today’s marketplace, the key to standing out lies not just in mastering emerging trends but in creating genuine connections with audiences across every touchpoint.

At NINICO, we’ve connected with industry leaders to better understand the challenges and opportunities shaping the field. Our 2025 State of MarCom Report reveals a clear message: success in this dynamic environment hinges on adaptability, authenticity and a strategic blend of earned, owned, and paid media.

What the Research Tells Us

Despite the rise of digital advertising, earned media remains a cornerstone of credibility and brand awareness. In an era where consumers are increasingly skeptical of paid promotions, third-party validation carries significant weight.

Yet, with increased competition and shifting national narratives, breaking through the noise has become more challenging than ever. The media landscape is crowded, and businesses are vying for limited space against a backdrop of political coverage and global events. For organizations to capture attention, it’s no longer enough to simply pitch a story—they must craft compelling, newsworthy narratives that offer unique insights, address pressing industry trends, and authentically represent their brand values.

Owned media offers brands a powerful opportunity to shape their narrative on their own terms. From company blogs and email newsletters to podcasts and social media, these channels allow for direct engagement with audiences and provide a platform for storytelling that aligns with brand purpose. Driving thought leadership, growing social media engagement and increasing website traffic were cited by most of our respondents as their top owned media objectives.

However, 80 percent of industry leaders noted ongoing struggles with social media management—finding a balance between content creation, execution and traffic generation remains a persistent challenge. The solution lies in strategic content planning and leveraging platform-specific analytics to refine the approach. Brands that can consistently deliver high-quality, audience-centric content will build deeper connections and foster long-term loyalty.

Paid media remains a vital tool for amplifying reach and targeting precise audiences, with businesses continuing to allocate significant budgets toward digital ads, sponsored content and event partnerships. More than a third of respondents reported spending between $100,000 and $500,000 annually on paid media, recognizing its value in driving immediate visibility and capturing leads.

But rising costs and the challenge of accurately measuring ROI can complicate decision-making. Businesses must balance the allure of high-visibility campaigns with the need for sustainable results. By integrating robust measurement tools and continuously refining campaigns based on performance data, marketers can ensure they’re not just spending—they’re investing.

AI, Data, and the Human Connection

Over half of our respondents cited AI as this year’s trend to watch, with innovations driving everything from content generation to personalized customer service. AI tools can streamline operations, enhance targeting, and even predict audience behaviors, giving marketers a powerful, competitive edge.

As we embrace automation, it’s crucial not to lose sight of the human element. Personalized client experiences, face-to-face interactions, and community partnerships remain invaluable when building lasting relationships and fostering trust. The most successful brands will be those that use AI to enhance human connection, not replace it.

The path forward is clear: businesses must let data guide their strategies, while staying rooted in their purpose. Whether monitoring website traffic, social media engagement or lead generation, understanding what resonates with audiences is key to refining efforts and driving meaningful impact.

It’s also important to remember that brands that align with community values and contribute to broader societal conversations will continue to stand out. Consumers are increasingly drawn to companies that not only provide value but also demonstrate a commitment to making a positive difference.

At NINICO, we believe that by staying agile, embracing innovation, and never losing sight of the human element, businesses can thrive in 2025 and beyond. The future of marketing communications belongs to those willing to evolve, connect, and lead with authenticity. Let’s build it together.

***

Sarah Farrant is vice president of NINICO Communications, with offices in San Jose and Los Angeles and clients across America. View the 2025 State of MarCom Report.