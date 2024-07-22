Cornerstone Government Affairs has inked a $25K monthly pact with Qatar to advance the relationship of the Arab state and the US.

Qatar has played a key role in talks between Israel and Hamas over hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza. The Times of Israel reports that Qatar’s prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has accused Israel of starving Palestinians in Gaza.

Qatar also is home to America’s largest military base in the Middle East. The Al Udeid Air Base is the headquarters of the US Air Force’s Central Command.

Cornerstone, which calls itself a bipartisan public affairs firm, has principals Todd Webster, who was chief of staff to Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and Chris Hodgson, legislative affairs director for VP Mike Pence representing Qatar.

The firm’s contract went into effect March 1 and runs through the rest of the year. Cornerstone reports to Hamad Al-Muftah, deputy chief of mission at Qatar's DC embassy.