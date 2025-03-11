Francesca Montini

AC Milan, an Italian soccer club, brings on Ferrari CCO Francesca Montini as chief brand officer. Before coming to Ferrari, Montini led communications for Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep division in EMEA and Ford’s Lincoln unit. She has also served as senior communications manager for the Nike Foundation. At AC Milan, Montini will oversee the marketing, branding, communication and content & digital departments, working to position the club as a leader in international sports entertainment. Her hire comes as AC Milan prepares for a restructuring of their management ahead of next season.

Amanda Lazaro

1AB, a communication agency offering services that include web development, social media strategy, and message development services, brings on Amanda Lazaro as a managing director, Lazaro joins 1AB after close to 12 years at Edelman, where she most recently served as managing director, health media. She has also worked as director, media strategy at MSL. In her new post, Lazaro will work within the C-suite at a group of 1AB’s private and public biotechnology clients, spanning all segments of the drug development cycle. “Amanda's infectious personality and unique skillset will be an immediate value-add to our team,” said 1AB founder and CEO Dan Budwick.

Amy Marentic

Genesis Motor America hires former Google global automotive director Amy Marentic as CMO. Marentic joins the company from market research company Circana, where she was president, global solutions. Before coming to Google, she worked for over 28 years at Ford in a range of executive marketing positions. At Genesis, Marentic will lead its US marketing division in the development, implementation, and management of marketing messages directed at consumers. She will develop and manage the strategic business plan for all national and regional advertising, multicultural, experiential, and digital marketing, CRM, and the brand's online presence. "Amy has a proven track record of driving transformation and growth in her experience leading marketing initiatives in automotive, mobility, and technology sectors," said Genesis Motor North America CEO Tedros Mengiste.