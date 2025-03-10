Equiniti, a financial services company, enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Notified, a global provider of public relations and investor relations solutions and services. Notified’s focus on IR webcasting, earnings communications and stakeholder engagement will allow EQ to expand its service offerings and provide a holistic solution for corporate issuers, investors and financial stakeholders. The announcement builds on the successful integration of EQ and AST, and the recent acquisition by EQ of Issuer Direct. “By combining Notified’s leadership in investor and public relations with EQ’s global expertise in shareholder services, we will be better able to bring new and innovative products and services to our customers at scale,” said Notified president Nimesh Davé.

Refuel Agency, which specializes in military-focused customer engagement, and Prospect Capital Corporation, a middle-market investment company, joined forces to support two veteran-focused organizations: Team Red, White & Blue and Avalon Action Alliance. Refuel played a key role in connecting the John and Daria Barry Foundation with the two nonprofits. The foundation’s support will help to expand Team RWB’s Eagle Alliance Program, which provides corporate Veteran Employee Resource Group support to help veterans thrive in the workplace, enhances digital infrastructure for veteran referrals and strengthens partnerships with organizations focused on veteran health and wellness. For Avalon Action Alliance, the support is aimed toward strengthening its integrative trauma care model, which provides traumatic brain injury treatment, post-traumatic stress recovery and substance abuse treatment.

Quinn Kaemmer

The Quinntessential, a Nashville-based strategic communications, creative consulting and media relations firm, is launched by former Big Machine Label Group senior director, communications Quinn Kaemmer. Before joining BMLG in 2022, Kaemmer rose through the ranks at BBR Music Group, where she helped launch the careers of three CMA Best New Artist winners. She has worked with independent PR firms across entertainment, restaurants, consumer brands, festivals/events and tech. The new firm’s offerings will include music publicity, entertainment publicity, writing and branding.