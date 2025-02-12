The Government of Quebec has hired Becker & Poliakoff to support its government relations strategy in the US, and help it communicate more effectively with Republican elected officials and the White House.

The move comes amidst President Trump’s trade war against Canada. Trump slapped a 25 percent tax on Canadian aluminum and steel, triggering Canadian counter-tariffs

Quebec accounts for about 60 percent of America’s aluminum imports.

B&P is developing an engagement strategy to enable and facilitate meetings with various US officials in the US and Florida.

It also is to ensure that meetings are held for Quebec premier François Legault during his missions to the US.

Legault met with Canada’s new prime minister Mark Carney in Montreal following its St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16. Relations with the US were on top of their agenda.

B&P has a six-month contract worth $84K with Quebec via its minister of international relations and Francophony.

Chris Berardini, B&P’s senior international & government relations director, handles the US outreach.

He is the former chief of staff for Republican Congressmen Michael Grimm (NY) and Henry Brown (SC).