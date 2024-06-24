Stefan Pollack

Change is inevitable. Chaos is uncomfortable. But for brands that understand the power of strategic communication, these moments are the ultimate opportunity.

Economic uncertainty, global crises, shifting consumer behaviors—these disruptions create a climate where companies often hesitate, pulling back on marketing, communications and innovation. But history has shown that those who invest in their brand during turbulent times don’t just survive—they emerge stronger, with greater market share, higher customer loyalty and an undeniable competitive edge. Disruption, while uneasy in the moment, can lead to defining moments of growth, and brands shouldn’t be afraid to ride the tumultuous waves of changing times.

Why now is the moment to gain market share

While some brands cut budgets and go quiet, those that remain aggressive in their storytelling and brand visibility carve out a dominant space in the minds of consumers. Why? Because when the noise increases, only the clearest and most strategic messages get through.

We saw this during the 2008 financial crisis when brands that maintained their presence outperformed competitors who went dark. We saw it again during the pandemic as companies that continued to invest in digital transformation, brand messaging and customer engagement not only weathered the storm but thrived in the post-pandemic landscape.

The biggest mistake brands make in chaos

The knee-jerk reaction in uncertain times is to cut spending, particularly in marketing and communications. This is a critical mistake. When brands step back, competitors that remain in the market capture attention, loyalty and share of voice. The companies that pull back lose momentum, and once they try to regain it, they find themselves starting from behind.

Instead of retreating, brands must do the opposite:

Spend through the noise. Increase presence, don’t decrease it.

Communicate harder and smarter. Sharpen messaging and lean into what makes your brand indispensable.

Be where your audience is. If customers are shifting to new platforms, be there. And if they’re changing how they consume content, adapt.

Invest in brand trust. In uncertain times, consumers gravitate toward brands they trust. Double down on authenticity, transparency and consistency.

How to punch through the noise

With everyone scrambling for attention, the brands that win are those that communicate faster, smarter and with greater impact.

Here’s how:

Own the narrative. If you don’t tell your story, someone else will. Don’t let external factors dictate your brand’s position as a leader in the marketplace. Control the conversation before someone else does.

Speed wins. In chaotic times, trends shift rapidly. Brands must move with agility—whether it’s launching new messaging, pivoting campaigns or adjusting media strategy. The brands that can make real-time decisions will always stay ahead.

Meet the moment. Align messaging with the mood of the market. Show that you understand the challenges people are facing while reinforcing how your brand provides value in that context.

Think beyond traditional PR. Now is the time for integrated strategies. Leverage earned media, digital, influencer collaborations, experiential marketing—any tactic that drives engagement and keeps your brand at the forefront.

Turn customers into advocates. When uncertainty hits, word-of-mouth and community-driven marketing become even more powerful. Focus on experience, customer success stories and organic brand champions.

The time to act is now

Markets will always fluctuate. Disruption will always be part of the business landscape. But those who hesitate risk falling behind, while those who act decisively capture market share.

The biggest brands in the world didn’t get there by playing it safe. They became dominant by recognizing that times of uncertainty create opportunities to build, grow and lead. The question isn’t whether you should spend and communicate through chaos—it’s whether you can afford not to.

Now is the time to be bold. Now is the time to accelerate. Now is the time to take market share.

The brands that understand this will emerge as the leaders of tomorrow.

***

Stefan Pollack is President of The Pollack Group and an adjunct professor at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He also serves as the global board chair of The Worldcom Public Relations Group.