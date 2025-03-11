Victoria Flood

Crest Hill Advisors, a bipartisan consulting firm, hires Victoria Flood, who was a long-time senior advisor to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), as a partner. Flood most recently served as a principal at DC-based Mehlman Consulting, advising and representing Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, and non-profits. She worked with Sen. Capito both in the House and Senate on such issues as telecommunications, technology, energy, transportation and appropriations. “Victoria's knowledge of telecommunications, technology and energy policy is matched by her ability to turn ideas into results. I know she will be a great asset to clients navigating Congress and the White House and will be successful as a partner at Crest Hill Advisors,” said Capito.

Meghan AuBuchon

Cynet, a cybersecurity platform, appoints Meghan AuBuchon as CMO. AuBuchon was previously vp, global demand generation at computer and network security company Arctic Wolf. At Cynet, she will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning and demand generation initiatives. Her appointment builds on the February announcement of Jason Magee as Cynet CEO. “Based on Meghan’s deep understanding of cybersecurity audiences and the vendor landscape, Cynet’s executive team is stronger than ever,” said Magee. “She combines strategic vision and bold storytelling to drive results.”

Ruth Zive

Voices, a marketplace and platform that sources voice-over actors, voice AI clones and voice data to train AI models, names Ruth Zive as CMO. Zive comes to Voices from conversational cloud platform Live Person, where she also served as CMO. She has led marketing efforts at AI customer service company Ada and Bluepoint Software Systems. With an international talent base of actors, Voices has worked with brands including Shopify, Microsoft and Cisco. "Ruth is a tenured marketing leader who deeply understands the fast-moving AI landscape and the powerful role of voice," said Voices CEO Jay O'Connor.