Inez Robinson-Odom

When we buy a product, the story behind it matters to a consumer. CMOs act as that bridge for a company to its consumers.

The same thing is true when it comes to charities. In The Silent Rebellion: Becoming a Modern Leader, eleven cause leaders talk about how they have stood as intermediaries between those who have and those who need. They act as a bridge.

So how can a CMO, as an individual leader, be a bridge to further the needs of a cause?

Why Purpose-Driven Marketing Matters

Younger generations seek brands that take a stand. Beyond buying products, they buy into values. Purpose-driven marketing isn’t optional anymore. It’s essential to tell the story of a company.

ESG is wider than just Gen Z. For example, investment companies have paid close attention to the ecological, environmental, social and green aspects of companies in which they invest. True purpose-driven marketing isn’t about a one-off campaign. It’s about embedding values into the core of business operations. It's ensuring that marketing reflects genuine actions. It’s thoughtfully executed, authentic storytelling. Integrating purpose into marketing strategies strengthens customer loyalty and builds long-term brand equity.

Supporting Charities: More Than Just Giving Back

Charitable giving strengthens communities, engagement and workplace purpose. Through our TEAM LEWIS Foundation, employees nominate charities that they deeply care about. This ensures that giving is personal and meaningful. When businesses support causes that resonate with employees, it sends a powerful message: "We value what matters to you."

It’s also important to realize that for most of us, our most valuable commodity is not a Rolex or Lamborghini—it’s time. At TEAM LEWIS, we treat volunteering like paid time off. We protect, prioritize and track it. This simple but impactful shift sends a powerful signal. Employees learn that community involvement is not just encouraged but prioritized. To do so cultivates a workplace culture where employees feel seen, valued and empowered to make a difference.

But, of course, money matters too. Our employees are also provided annually with financial resources to donate to the local charity of their choice. Smaller, local charities often have the most urgent needs. By directing resources to lesser-known charitable organizations, businesses can create a greater local impact. It can also help introduce the cause to a broader audience.

Balancing Corporate Responsibility and Shareholder Expectations

Companies today face mounting pressure to balance social impact with shareholder expectations. Many organizations are being scrutinized for the choices being made. This is particularly true in how resources toward charitable initiatives are allocated. Many are retreating due to financial or political concerns. However, others are doubling down on their dedication to social good.

Businesses must define what truly matters to them, their employees and customers. They should avoid reactive decisions and focus on long-term sustainability. Marketing leaders, particularly CMOs, play a vital role in this effort. Their storytelling connects corporate initiatives with real-world impact. Effective narratives align charitable efforts with brand values and build trust.

Authenticity Matters: Walking the Talk

Many of the companies that once embraced DEI and sustainability are now retreating. Abandoning these efforts risks consumer trust and credibility.

Authenticity requires consistency. Purpose-driven marketing isn’t about trends—it’s about lasting impact. Commitment alone isn’t enough; businesses must prove their impact. Traditional metrics often fall short in quantifying true impact, while employee feedback, surveys and beneficiary testimonials can offer deeper insights.

Companies must back their strategies with action—not just words. The greatest sermon ever preached is a life well lived. Extend that to the life of a company and now you have an organization seeking excellence through purpose.

The Future of Purpose-Driven Marketing

“May you live in interesting times,” is often framed as a curse. Yet, could the upheavals and challenges presented during times of great strife actually be opportunities in disguise? Political, economic and social forces are reshaping brand perception and consumer expectations by the hour. How do companies lean in and develop creative responses?

Success will depend on more than financial investment. True commitment requires employee engagement, authentic storytelling and transparency. Companies that align actions with values and take a stance on their purpose will build stronger customer loyalty and a more connected workforce. This helps to ensure long-term relevance in a values-driven market.

Hope always looks to the future. Hope is grounded and rooted in the spirit of possibility. CMOs, in particular, should be drivers of hope for their organizations. They do so by aligning their organizations with causes that share similar values. They do so by creatively sharing their products and services framed through the lens of purpose.

The Power of Purpose

Companies that take the time to articulate their purpose—and act on it—are the ones that will make the biggest impact. Purpose-driven marketing is more than strategy. It’s a reflection of what a company stands for and how it chooses to contribute to the world.

The key is to:

Align corporate giving with employee values

Balance social impact with long-term sustainability

Leverage storytelling to create authentic connections

Maintain transparency and consistency

Remember that behind every organization are people

Actions speak louder than words. The highest impulse of humanity should be to do better for one another. Companies that tell their stories authentically, and put their resources where their values, will be the ones that thrive.

***

Inez Robinson-Odom, VP of professional development at TEAM LEWIS, is an innovator with expertise in media, education, social justice, and research. With a master's degree in communications from Stanford University, she has worked on projects like the PBS documentary series EYES ON THE PRIZE and national law enforcement media training. At TEAM LEWIS, she provides executive coaching, training, and culture building. She is co-author of the best-selling book, The Silent Rebellion: Becoming a Modern Leader with the CEO of TEAM LEWIS, Chris Lewis.