Montieth & Company grabs Jensen Investment Management, an Oregon-based active equity investment management firm. The agency is tasked with developing and executing a strategic media relations program that leverages Jensen’s strengths in deep fundamental analysis and their long-term investment approach. The program will also bring in new spokespeople from across the firm, including portfolio managers Tyra Pratt and Jeff Wilson, and business analyst Jannis Fingberg. Founded in 1988, Jensen manages investment strategies that offer investors exposure to concentrated portfolios focused on long-term capital appreciation across the U.S. large-cap, U.S. mid-cap, and global large-cap markets. “Their exceptional capabilities in working with the media were a critical factor in our decision, as we value their proven ability to navigate press relationships with integrity and effectiveness,” said Jensen director of marketing Dorothy Friedrich.

FNK IR has been named agency of record for advanced mobility company New Horizon Aircraft. The agency will provide full service investor relations support, including investor engagement and "finfluencing." New Horizon is developing its first hybrid gas/electric Vertical Takeoff & Landing aircraft, the Cavorite X7, which has advantages over its competitors’ all-electric eVTOL designs including speed, range, cost per mile, operational flexibility and the ability to recharge while airborne or on the ground using an onboard generator. Those advantages make it suitable for medical transport, military, and logistics missions where longer range is an important consideration. The company will focus exclusively on the manufacturing and sale of its aircraft to lessors, airline operators and the government/defense sector, not on running a “taxi service” with a fleet of VTOLs.

The Pollack Group signs up WiSP, a technology company that integrates chemical engineering, electro-optics expertise and consumer insights to create a state-of-the-art drink spiking detection device for real-time drink safety. The agency will lead WiSP’s PR, media relations and brand positioning, as well as defining its core messaging and value proposition, especially as the company expands to detect a wider range of drugs, such as fentanyl. According to WISP, studies reveal that one in ten individuals have or will be affected by drink spiking, yet fewer than one percent report incidents.