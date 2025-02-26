Mark Carney

Where is the Democratic version of Canada’s new prime minister Mark Carney, who forcefully rejected calls from Donald Trump to become our “cherished” 51st state. All our phony president cherishes are Canada’s vast energy reserves. He doesn’t give a fig (or maple leaf) about Canadians.

“We will never, ever, in any way, shape or form be part of the United States,” said Carney. “It’s crazy. It’s very simple. That’s all you can say.”

He then upped the ante, saying Canada may rethink its plans to buy Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets.

Financial Times columnist Ed Luce says it’s time for corporate and civic leaders to speak up against Trump’s assault on America’s democracy.

Instead, the US establishment is scared of its own shadow. “Trump’s opponents are paralyzed by a collective action problem,” wrote Luce. “If one chief executive speaks out, that company will be punished. Only in numbers can there be safety.”

Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts issued a rare rebuke to Trump on March 18 after he called for the impeachment of a federal judge. “Impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in a statement.

It’s not exactly a ringing denunciation of the president, but hopefully it's a start before things are too late.

Two over easy… The Trump administration has asked the Danish Egg Association about how many eggs it can ship to the US in the bid to drive down prices. That’s pretty rich.

The presidential groveling for eggs comes as he has threatened to get Greenland, which is the pride of Denmark, “one way or another.”

Trump's tough talk on Greenland has soured Denmark's opinion of the US. A YouGov poll conducted in January found that 46 percent of Danes view the US as either a very or fairly big threat to their country, topping North Korea (44 percent) and Iran (40 percent).

But the yolk is on Trump as Denmark and the rest of Europe have nary an egg to spare. They also are unwilling to bail out the American president as Easter, which is the Super Bowl of Eggs, approaches. Pity the American boys and girls with no eggs to color for their Easter baskets.

Egg prices are up 60 percent since February 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They jumped 15.2 percent in January and 10.4 percent in February this year, triggered by the avian flu.

That’s not a good look for Trump, who magically promised to bring down consumer prices on the first day that he took office.

Things are so bad that US border agents seized more eggs than fentanyl at the Canadian border this year, which kills Trump’s rationale for launching a trade war against The Great White North.

High egg prices somehow get under Trump's skin. He shared a link on Truth Social to an article by Republican firebrand Charlie Kirk, which was headlined: “shut up about egg prices."

America can make that deal—as long as Trump shuts up about impeaching US judges.

NATO throws in the towel. Don’t worry. It’s the group in Washington, not the one in Brussels.

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has decided that it will end years of confusion with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by changing its name to Cinema United.

That begs the question: What took it so long? Or even better, why did it opt for NATO in the first place.

The Washington group was founded in 1965 via the merger of the Theater Owners of America and the Allied States Association of Motion Picture Exhibitors.

The military alliance launched in 1949.

The Cinema United rename comes with a new slogan: “Moviegoing is Our Mission,” which sounds a tad militaristic to me.