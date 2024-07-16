Peter Costiglio

Peter Costiglio, a top corporate communications executive for more than 40 years, died March 17 after a long-battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was 76.

The Manhattan-born executive did a 16-year stint at Time Inc, where he rose to the VP-communications post.

Costiglio, who was known for his sense of humor and mentoring skills, worked ten years at Prudential-Bache Securities as senior VP-communications, handled press relations at Grumman, and served as communications director at the Rockefeller Foundation.

He retired from Lexis/Nexis in 2014 as director, communications for research & litigation solutions.

Costiglio was a passionate supporter of Catholic education, especially for his Jesuit alma maters: College of the Holy Cross, Xavier High School and St. Ignatius Loyola.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; three children, and nine grandchildren.

Costiglio is being waked March 21 from 2pm until 8pm at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel located at 1076 Madison Ave. A funeral mass is set March 22 at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola located at 980 Park Ave.

The family requests that donations in Costiglio’s name be made to Catholic Health Good Shepherd Hospice (Farmingdale, NY) where he spent his final days.