Mark Keida

Narrative Strategies brings on Mark Keida as partner to lead its new strategic insights practice. Keida joins Narrative from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where as VP he oversaw the trade association’s opinion research and strategic initiatives teams. He also worked as a pollster for two political research firms Lake Research Partners and Anzalone-Liszt Research (now Impact Research). As head of the strategic insights practice, he will work to elevate Narrative’s service offerings in message testing, strategy development, audience, reputation, thought leadership, campaign measurement and creative development. "Mark's decades of experience using research with critical audiences to develop strategy and campaigns for political, corporate, and government entities will be a key differentiator for our clients," said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.

Kim Montagnino

Stryker, a medical technology company, promotes former BCW Global (now Burson) VP Kim Montagnino to chief communications officer, effective April 1. Since joining Stryker in June 2024, Montagnino has served as vice president, global communications. Before coming to Stryker, she spent eight years with Johnson & Johnson in several corporate affairs leadership roles, spanning their medtech, consumer and corporate sectors. Montagnino has also worked at Edelman and Marina Maher Communications. In her new role, Kim will lead global communications and corporate marketing for the company, with responsibility for driving strategies to strengthen its brand, enable business transformation and support commercial growth.

Amy DeMaria

Rational 360, a strategic communications and digital advocacy firm, brings on Amy DeMaria as managing director and co-head of the healthcare practice. DeMaria joins Rational 360 from online health community Inspire, where she was SVP, communications and marketing. She has also served as a principal at communications consultancy Bermuth & Williamson; EVP, communications and marketing at The Aspen Institute; and SVP and chief marketing communications officer for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Amy’s deep healthcare marketing and communications expertise will further strengthen our firm’s ability to drive meaningful results for clients and accelerate the growth of our healthcare practice,” said Rational 360 managing director, co-founder, and co-head of the healthcare practice Brian Kaminski.