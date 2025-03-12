Alford & Co. Public Relations, a millennial and gen Z-led, minority-owned public relations agency, launches in Los Angeles. The agency is run by former DKC executive VP Pristina Alford, who has also held executive positions at culture & lifestyle agencies including Purple PR and Exposure. The agency is leading initiatives for a roster of clients across consumer, lifestyle, hospitality, talent, business, sports, art/design, social impact and entertainment. Those clients include UPROXX Studios, Turning Point Brands (Zig-Zag Rolling Papers), and NBA Player and former mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson’s restaurant FIXINS. “The buying power of culture isn’t going anywhere and creating campaigns that can strategically navigate through our current climate is crucial now more than ever and we are the team that is doing the work,” said Alford.

Alloy expands into an office in The Interlock, a building in Atlanta’s West Midtown. The new office space, which more than triples the square footage occupied by the agency, is intended to support its projected growth while providing a collaborative environment for its employees, clients and stakeholders. The expanded layout includes dedicated areas for hosting panels and networking sessions, giving Alloy the opportunity to position itself as a central space for idea exchange and professional growth in the Atlanta marketing and tech community. “we’re creating a space designed for deeper connection and community-building,” said Alloy CEO Raj Choudhury.

We. Communications launches a comprehensive brand refresh. The central components of the rebrand include a revamped name (from “WE” to We.); a new logo; and an evolved version of We.’s Brands in Motion study, which the agency says will deliver deeper insights into the shifting business landscape. The refreshed brand will roll out globally, with some We. companies moving to the new branding later in 2025. "Our new brand better reflects the agency we are today,” said We. CEO of North America Dawn Beauparlant.