Rubenstein Public Relations will handle the upcoming launch of the book Extreme Trauma. Compiled by Moshe Kaplan, MD, with contributions from various thought leaders and opinion makers, the book examines the psychological and emotional aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel and the resilience of the Jewish community through personal narratives and expert insights. RPR will implement a strategic public relations campaign to elevate Extreme Trauma by orchestrating a global book tour, securing high-profile media coverage, coordinating book reviews and positioning Dr. Kaplan, who served as a medical director at Israel’s emergency medical services at Magen David Adom for 20 years, as a leading authority in trauma recovery. “With the expertise of Rubenstein Public Relations, we aim to bring these important discussions to a global audience and ensure that the lessons within Extreme Trauma reach those who need them most," said Kaplan.

Marino, an NYC-based firm with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Denver and Philadelphia, is named agency of record for Hobbs Brook Real Estate, a Massachusetts-based developer, owner and operator of office campuses throughout the US. Marino is working with Hobbs Brook to execute a communications strategy that will target key stakeholders and markets across the developer’s core New England regions, as well as on a national scale. The agency is also working to grow Hobbs Brook Real Estate’s social media presence. HBRE’s portfolio spans nearly 4.5 million square feet of properties in key suburban markets across the country. “Marino has been instrumental in boosting our brand’s visibility, strategically positioning us in target publications and creating engaging content across our social platforms, and we look forward to building on our partnership over the coming years," said HBRE president and CEO Peter Gottlieb.

Jack Taylor signs on as PR agency of record for [solidcore], a targeted strength training workout on a custom-built reformer, with over 130 studios nationwide. The agency will focus on brand and consumer communications for [solidcore] and its nationwide studio openings throughout 2025. The efforts will include offering exclusive classes for key contacts, forging partnerships with like-minded brands in the health and wellness space, supporting key communities through local studio events, and amplifying the leadership team behind the iconic brand, including CEO Bryan Myers.