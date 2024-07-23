Reputation management has always been critical, but in the pharmaceutical industry, where trust is declining, localization has become a crucial strategy. Joining Doug Simon on PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Alex Schriver, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), emphasized the need to engage communities at the local level to rebuild confidence in the industry. With political and social forces shaping public perception, he argues that pharma companies must humanize their work by connecting directly with patients and communities. “We have to localize and humanize,” he says. “Trust is local, communications is personal.”

Schriver highlights PhRMA’s Voters for Cures program as a prime example of grassroots engagement. This initiative connects real patients with elected officials, allowing them to share their personal experiences with life-changing treatments and advocate for policies that support medical innovation. “It has engaged tens of thousands of patient advocates at the local level,” he says. “They interact with members of Congress to talk about the importance of policies that support innovation and access to these therapies.” Another effort includes PhRMA’s new internal speaker series, where patients, researchers, and caregivers share their experiences with the team to reinforce the real-world impact of their work.

Doug Simon reinforces the power of local trust, noting that “local TV news is actually trusted by an 85% to 15% margin over social media, equally by both Democrats and Republicans.” With that in mind, Schriver, who describes himself as a “unique hire” for PhRMA, brings a campaign-style approach to corporate communications. “I started my career in politics, worked on campaigns, spent time on Capitol Hill, and then led public affairs at an agency,” he says. That background allows him to operate with the speed and strategic thinking needed in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape. “Advocacy is in the nuance,” he adds. “You have to really understand these issues and get deep with them to do this job effectively.”

Building an effective team also requires diverse perspectives, both internally and externally. Schriver is intentional about hiring people with different backgrounds, including those from varied political ideologies, agency sizes, and regional experiences. “Diversity shouldn’t just be filtered through a single lane,” he explains. “We bring in folks with different experiences to pressure test ideas and make sure we’re getting the best possible solutions.” He believes in creating an environment where all voices are valued, adding, “Tension can be a good thing—it helps push for better outcomes.”

To foster open communication within his team, Schriver relies on a simple but effective leadership approach. “At the end of every meeting, I ask: ‘Are there any questions, comments, concerns, or criticisms?’” he says. This ensures that team members have a platform to express their thoughts. However, he acknowledges that speaking up in a group setting can be intimidating. “Our CEO, Steve Ubl, talks about the three B’s—be for solutions, build a bigger tent, and broaden the debate,” Schriver shares. “He reminds everyone, regardless of their level in the company, that you’re at the table for a reason.” Encouraging team members to understand their value helps foster a culture of participation and trust.

As the conversation wraps up, Schriver reiterates his central philosophy: “Localizing communications is the key to rebuilding trust in pharma,” he says. “That’s certainly our motto as we look to win the day at PhRMA.” By prioritizing community engagement, hiring diverse voices, and fostering open dialogue, Schriver believes the industry can better connect with the public and regain the trust that has eroded over time.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.