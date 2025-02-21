Saudi Arabia’s NEOM mega-city project has revamped its communications contract with Teneo Strategy.

The global CEO advisory firm will now provide its services on an as-needed basis.

Work will be capped at a maximum of $9,750 per month based on an estimated 15 hours at a blended hourly rate of $650, over the next 27 months.

The contract is capped at $2.4M.

Teneo’s services include strategic counsel, mapping & planning, narrative development, messaging, media training, crisis & issues management, external communications, public engagement, internal communications and media monitoring.

NEOM is the linchpin of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 20/30 transformation plan.