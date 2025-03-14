Chris Bissonnette

Lambert by LLYC names Chris Bissonnette as US creative lead. Bissonnette previously served as VP group director, creative at McCann Detroit, and has also been creative director at DigitasLBi_US. He has collaborated with such brands as Toyota, Lexus, Scion, OnStar, Buick, GMC, Chevrolet and Cadillac, and organizations including The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, The Coachella Festival and Cleveland Clinic. Based in Detroit, Bissonnette will be responsible for leading the evolution of LLYC’s creative standard in the US and strengthening its creative team. “Chris’s arrival reaffirms our ambition to have a world-class creative product in the region. His experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm will be key to making it happen,” said LLYC Americas chief creative officer Mauricio Guerrero. The agency has also promoted managing director, marketing Paige Wirth to US marketing solutions lead and associate creative director Drake Evans to US creative director.

Gary Engel

Jewish National Fund-USA, a philanthropic organization that supports environmental and nation-building activities in Israel, appoints Gary Engel as CMO. Engel joins the group from from broadcast media production and distribution service FreeCast, where he was CMO and chief programming officer. He was previously director subscriber growth and media at Warner Bros. Discovery and has held senior analytics and programming posts at TiVo, A+E, MGM, Comcast and Paramount. Engel succeeds Jodi Bodner, who will remain with the team in a new role supporting strategic marketing efforts from Israel. "Gary's extensive expertise in strategic marketing, digital communication, and brand development will significantly enhance our ability to connect with current supporters and inspire a new generation,” said Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell Robinson.

Michael Byrnes

Highwire promotes Michael Byrnes to chief growth officer. Byrnes has been with the agency since 2023, serving as managing director, health. Before that, he was general manager of Weber Shandwick’s Boston office and a VP at Matter Communications. In his new role, he will work to drive Highwire’s continued expansion. He will also play a key role as Highwire pursues additive services and partnership through acquisition, as well maintaining oversight of the agency's growing healthcare practice. “Michael’s thoughtful leadership with clients and proven track record make him an invaluable partner to clients and teams,” said Highwire interim CEO Carol Carrubba.