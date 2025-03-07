360PR+ signs on as PR agency of record for Bob's Red Mill, which offers a line of food products includingoats, flours, granolas, baking mixes and grab-and-go snacks, all backed by a commitment to quality ingredients. The agency will support Bob's Red Mill's evolution, working to attract new consumers through creative storytelling and strategic thought leadership. Founded in 1978 by entrepreneurs Bob and Charlee Moore and 100% employee-owned, Bob's Red Mill is expanding its line of offerings, recently adding new products like Signature Blends Baking Mixes, Signature Blends Pancake & Waffle Mixes, and Protein Oats. "360PR+ brings a deep understanding of premium food and beverage and decades of experience helping to advance mission-driven brands. We're pleased to be partnering with them to elevate our brand in new and exciting ways," said Bob’s Red Mill VP of marketing Daniel Barba.

LDPR, which works with clients in the travel and lifestyle sectors, is named North American AOR for Visit Victoria, the official tourism board for the Australian state of Victoria including the vibrant city of Melbourne. The agency will lead strategic media relations, influencer partnerships, and industry collaborations to position the destination as a must-visit for travelers. The agency’s approach will spotlight Victoria’s diverse offerings, from the Great Ocean Road and Yarra Valley wine country to Melbourne’s arts, food and sports scene, through storytelling and media engagement.

J/PR adds Canouan Estate, The Sandbourne Santa Monica and White Elephant Resorts to its roster of travel clients. The agency will provide PR services for Canoun Estate and The Sandbourne Santa Monica, and social media servces for White Elephant Resorts. Located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the small island of Canoun, Canoun Estate targets travelers looking for an island less traveled and seen. The Sandbourne Santa Monica, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is a pet-friendly property, with amenities including an outdoor heated pool and a vehicle charging station. White Elephant Resorts is a collection of luxury hotels in locations such as Nantucket and Palm Beach.

Confidant is appointed brand and lifestyle communications AOR for Chobani, which manufactures yogurt, oat milk and creamers, and La Colombe, a coffee roaster that was acquired by Chobani in December 2023. Confidant will work to increase Chobani’s brand awareness and bring its mission to life with storytelling that focuses on making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people. The agency’s scope of work includes brand & lifestyle media relations for both Chobani and La Colombe, as well as providing strategy and support across a number of key initiatives and product launches across both brands.