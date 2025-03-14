Jon Hughes

Jon Hughes, COO of Edelman’s EMEA region, is joining Burson in June to take charge of its EMEA operation.

He will succeed Scott Wilson, who is leaving the WPP unit by the end of the year.

Prior to his four-year run at Edelman, Hughes spent almost 15 years at Golin, where he rose from co-managing director of its London office to helm the international unit. At Golin, Hughes built out its Asian network.

Earlier, he held jobs at Weber Shandwick and Ketchum.

Burson CEO Corey duBrowa said Hughes’ "operational acumen—together with his deep experience in corporate and crisis communications, executive visibility, corporate affairs and issues management—makes him the perfect fit to lead Burson’s important EMEA region.”