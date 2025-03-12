(L-R) Andrea Nirsimloo, Paul Anastasiadis

MSQ Sport + Entertainment, a MSQ Partners-backed agency that was founded last year by former M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment global CEO Steve Martin and UK CEO Jamie Wynne-Morgan, launches a North America practice. Based in New York, the practice will be led by managing partners Andrea Nirsimloo and Paul Anastasiadis, both of whom were also previously executives at M&C Sport & Entertainment. They have led integrated marketing and communications initiatives for brands including adidas, Oakley, Unilever, Anheuser Busch, the New York Times, Red Bull, William Grant & Sons and Coca-Cola. The new office will specialize in sponsorship strategy and activation, social content strategy and production, consumer and corporate communications, live experiential events and creator marketing. MSQ Sport & Entertainment is also opening an office in Amsterdam. “We understand this market’s significance as an epicenter of business and creativity as well as its power to shape the contemporary fusion of sport, lifestyle and culture, said Martin and Wynne-Morgan.

Klick Health acquires independent healthcare marketing agency Ward6 Singapore, which specializes in healthcare professional marketing and medical communications. The move strengthens Klick’s leadership and client portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region. In January, Klick Health acquired Peregrine Market Access, a market access strategy and value communications specialist in life sciences. “We were flattered when Klick leadership approached us and are delighted that our team will continue to excel as part of Klick Health and its expanded Singapore operations,” said Ward6 CEO Stuart Black.

Lynn Applebaum, a former PRSA-NY and PRSA board member, releases a book that walks budding communications pros through the process of finding their first job in public relations, digital marketing or advertising. Classroom to Workplace: Land Your First Marketing Communications Job gives college communications majors and recent grads a comprehensive career guide that takes them from student to professional. Outlining a series of easy-to-use motivational steps, Applebaum takes readers through the job-hunting process with tangible guidance and reflective exercises. Among the topics covered are finding and getting the most from internships, networking, applying for jobs in an AI world and adjusting to the expectations of a demanding workplace. Applebaum, a long-time mentor and advocate for students and a proponent of diversity in the marketing communications professions, has over 35 years’ experience as an educator and public relations professional for such organizations as NBC News and the City College of New York. “I can’t think of a better guide for students making the life-altering transition to entry-level professional,” said Weber Shandwick chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer Judith Harrison.