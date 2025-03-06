FGS Global and Rubenstein are handling the $6.1B sale of the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics to an investor group fronted by Bill Chisholm, co-founder of Symphony Technology Group.

If approved by the NBA board of governors, the deal would be a record price for a North American sports team, topping the $6B purchase of the Washington Commanders NFL team by Josh Harris.

The Grousbeck family bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. Wyc Grousbeck will remain CEO of the team through the 2027-2028 NBA season.

He called Chisholm a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised in the Boston area.

“His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next Governor and controlling owner of the team," said Grousbeck.

Chisholm said he understands how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston. “I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge,” he added.

FGS Global’s Jared Levy and Ben Spicehandler represent the William Chisholm Investor Group, while Rubenstein’s Steve Murray handles the selling Boston Basketball Partners LLC.