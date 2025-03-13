TURNER signs on as AOR for Xanterra Travel Collection, which operates lodges, restaurants, tours and activities in national parks while also owning resorts, a cruise line, a railway and tour companies. The agency will handle earned media and social media strategy for Xanterra, working to raise the profile of its National Parks collection—including accommodations, experiences and outposts in the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Death Valley, Glacier, Rocky Mountain and Mount Rushmore—as well as its tour companies: Holiday Vacations, VBT Bicycling Adventures and Country Walkers. TURNER’s scope of work will also include tailored FAM trips and immersive events. With a focus on sustainable, experience-driven travel, Xanterra promotes its offerings as “Legendary Hospitality with a Softer Footprint.”

Rubenstein Public Relations is appointed agency of record for Greener Pastures New Zealand, an investment platform that provides ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a streamlined pathway to New Zealand residency through the Active Investor Plus visa program. RPR is executing a comprehensive global public relations campaign that includes strategic media placements, thought leadership initiatives and targeted investor engagement. The agency has already secured an active media tour in the US and will continue to build attention for Greener Pastures globally. Greener Pastures offers tailored investment solutions that align with New Zealand’s economic growth sectors, allowing global investors to secure permanent residency while enhancing financial returns.

Thought For Food & Son, a food industry marketing agency, is named social media and food trade PR agency of record for Bergader edelblu Cheeses in the US. Thought For Food & Son will lead strategic social media marketing, digital content creation and food trade public relations initiatives to drive brand awareness, engage consumers and expand edelblu’s reach within the specialty cheese category. Bavaria-based Bergarder has made blue cheese using traditional method for over 100 years. "Thought For Food & Son has proven to be the ideal partner for introducing our exquisite edelblu cheeses to the U.S. market," said Begarder head of international business Antje Müller De Leo. "Their deep industry expertise and ability to execute strategic campaigns have significantly boosted both distribution and sales.”