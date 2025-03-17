Tyler Spalding

Golin appoints Tyler Spalding as EVP, US executive positioning leader. Spalding joins the agency from PayPal, where he spent over a decade, most recently as senior director, corporate affairs and global head of social impact and sustainability. Before PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015, Spalding was lead manager, social innovation at eBay. He has also worked as a senior account executive at Edelman. At Golin, Spalding will work to expand the agency's executive positioning offering and strategic thought leadership capabilities. "Tyler brings a rare combination of both agency and in-house corporate affairs expertise and strategic vision that will significantly enhance our ability to serve clients navigating today's complex stakeholder landscape," said Golin global president, corporate affairs Megan Noel.

Jacob Hawkins

Five Below, a chain of specialty discount stores, hires Jacob Hawkins as CMO. Hawkins previously served as chief marketing, digital and omni officer at Forever 21, which has announced plans to close all its stores by May 1. He was previously chief marketing and digital officer at department store chain Belk. Hawkins will report to Five Below CEO Winnie Park, who also recently left Forever 21, where she was CEO. Hawkins will be tasked with raising Five Below’s brand awareness. The company, which is largely targeted at elementary, middle and high schoolers, says it has plans to direct more of its marketing spend to expanding work with creators on social media. The company’s net sale in 2024 were up 8.9 percent from the previous year.

Kelley Walton

Snipes, a sneaker and streetwear retailer, hires Kelley Walton as CMO for the US market. Walton was most recently head of global brand & integrated marketing at Amazon Music. She was previously VP global marketing for the NBA and VP global brand experience at Under Armour. In her new post, Walton will oversee all marketing activities at Snipes in the US, including brand positioning, consumer engagement and market growth. “Her deep understanding of cultural marketing and her strategic vision will be instrumental in elevating our brand and deepening our connection with our communities,” said Snipes USA president Martin Badour.