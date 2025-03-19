AJ Jones

Monumental Sports & Entertainment names AJ Jones, who previously served as head of the public affairs practice at BCW (now Burson), EVP, chief strategic and corporate communications officer.

MSE’s holdings include such pro sports teams as the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. The company also operates Capital One Arena, which is home to the Caps and Wizards, and Monumental Sports Network, which owns exclusive local television rights to the games played by all three teams.

Jones comes to MSE from Starbucks, where he most recently served as EVP, chief corporate affairs officer. He has also been chief corporate affairs and communications officer at Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

In his new post, Jones will be responsible for developing, executing and amplifying MSE’s brand and corporate narrative; leading ownership, financial, investor, and community-based communications; overseeing the company’s broader investor relations and stakeholder engagement strategies; and serving as a member of MSE’s leadership team.

“AJ is a renowned communications leader whose expertise spans Fortune 500 companies, national non-profits, government organizations, and multilateral agencies,” founder, chairman, managing partner, and CEO Ted Leonsis.