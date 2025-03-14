Brunswick Group is handling news that ticket reseller StubHub plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, issuing Class A shares.

As holders of Class B shares, CEO/founder Eric Baker and his family members will retain voting control of StubHub following the IPO.

StubHub is the global leader in the ticket reseller market. It handled 40M transactions from 1M customers during the past year. The company posted $1.7B in 2024 revenues, and chalked up a $55M net loss.

StubHub sees a bright future in the direct ticketing sector, of which it generated $100M in revenues in 2024.

“Our direct issuance offering is in the early stages of what we believe will be a major disruption to the way original issuance tickets are distributed,” says StubHub in its prospectus. “We believe that we are well-positioned to enable more categories of live events and experiences on our marketplace, further monetize ancillary revenue streams and play an even more vital role in the ecosystem in the future.”

Brunswick Group’s Ash Spiegelberg and Darren McDermott represent StubHub.