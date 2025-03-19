Florida’s Collier County seeks proposals from PR firms with destination marketing and luxury travel expertise to handle its national outreach.
FL's Collier Co. Seeks Destination PR
Mon., Mar. 24, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Skillnet Ireland Seeks 'PR Action Plan'
Fri., Mar. 21, 2025
|•
Cambridge, Mass. Calls for Marketing Pitches
Fri., Mar. 21, 2025
|•
Moab, Utah Issues Tourism PR RFP
Thu., Mar. 20, 2025
|•
Kirkland, WA Calls for Tourism PR Pitches
Wed., Mar. 19, 2025
|•
Illinois Wants More Tourists
Wed., Mar. 19, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.