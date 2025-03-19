Tim Scarfe

SourceCode Communications appoints Tim Scarfe as SVP, west coast lead. Scarfe was most recently San Francisco lead for Team LEWIS Communications. Before that, he was a managing supervisor at PPR Worldwide and he has also worked at Edelman. At SourceCode, Scarfe will be charged with spearheading the agency’s west coast expansion, deepening its relationships with Silicon Valley’s tech community, and driving its global growth. Following SourceCode’s expansion into Europe with a UK office opening, it is prioritizing the Bay Area is an essential market for continued growth. “Tim’s impressive track record and deep expertise across tech sectors will help us continue to increase our client roster and unlock fresh opportunities for team growth and development,” said SourceCode Communications managing partner and co-founder Greg Mondshein.

Carsen Young

LDWW, which has offices in Dallas and Oklahoma City, promotes Carsen Young to managing director. Young has been with the firm since 2020, previously serving as director, client service. Before joining LDWW in 2020, he worked for VI Marketing & Branding as a marketing coordinator. Based in LDWW’s Oklahoma City office, Young oversees client relationships and provides strategic direction for account teams in areas such as email marketing, paid media and social media. In his new role, he will be more involved in the management of those account teams, as well as the planning and strategic direction of clients' work. “Carsen’s expertise in cultivating client partnerships and driving forward-thinking strategies is a testament to his talents and contributions to our clients’ success,” said LDWW founder Ken Luce.

Jean English

CoreWeave, which offers a cloud platform of AI-based software solutions, hires Jean English as CMO. English comes to the company from AI-native networking platform Juniper Networks, where she was also CMO. She has also served as CMO at Palo Alto Networks and NetApp, and was VP of global marketing for IBM Cloud. At CoreWeave, English will work to further elevate the company’s brand and leadership position in the market. “As a new member of CoreWeave's leadership team, Jean's extensive marketing and communications expertise will be integral to stewarding and working to grow our brand,” said CoreWeave co-founder and CEO Michael Intrator.