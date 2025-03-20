Leo Varadkar

Former two-time Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar will join the global advisory board of DC’s Penta Group on April 10.

Leading Ireland from 2017 to 2020 and from 2022 to 2024, Varadkar championed social reforms such as the national vote on legalizing same-sex marriages and repealing restrictions on abortions.

He also helped the country navigate the COVID-19 crisis, and secured the “Brexit Withdrawal Agreement” that ensured there would be no hard border between the Republic and British-controlled Northern Ireland.

A medical doctor by training, Varadkar also held government posts including Transport, Tourism & Sport; Health; Social Protection; and Enterprise, Trade & Employment; and served as Tánaiste (deputy prime minister).

Penta CEO Matt McDonald said Varadkar’s “experience at the highest levels of government will enhance our ability to provide data-driven advice and solutions to help clients navigate today’s increasingly complex global environment.”