The George Washington Regional Commission is seeking proposals from agencies that can provide marketing and advertising services to promote its ridesharing service.
VA Rideshare Program Issues Marketing RFP
Tue., Mar. 25, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
CO County Seeks PR to Link Weed, Opioid Use Disorder
Wed., Mar. 26, 2025
|•
FL's Collier Co. Seeks Destination PR
Mon., Mar. 24, 2025
|•
Skillnet Ireland Seeks 'PR Action Plan'
Fri., Mar. 21, 2025
|•
Cambridge, Mass. Calls for Marketing Pitches
Fri., Mar. 21, 2025
|•
Moab, Utah Issues Tourism PR RFP
Thu., Mar. 20, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.