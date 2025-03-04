Turkey’s Washington embassy has brought on Imperium Strategies for direct outreach to members of Congress and the executive branch.

Istanbul has been rocked by protests following the March 19 arrest of its mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges.

He is the main political opponent of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has called the demonstrations "evil.” More than 1,100 people have been arrested since Imamoglu’s incarceration.

Imperium, which is based in Vienna, VA, will educate Congress on matters of importance to Turkey, promote policies that bolster bilateral ties, monitor legislative and administrative developments, identify events and speaking opportunities for Embassy staffers and build alliances with like-minded interest groups.

It serves as a subcontractor to Lydia Borland’s LB International Solutions. She was DC representative for the Turkish-U.S. Business Council (TAIK/DEIK) from 2000-2007, and has consulted for The Gephardt Group and The Livingston Group.

Imperium’s contract, which went into effect on March 17, is worth $15,375 a month.