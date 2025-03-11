Usha Vance

With all due respect to Usha Vance, why isn’t Melania Trump being dispatched to charm Greenlanders? Don’t our future fellow citizens deserve to be wowed by the First Lady, not the Second Lady?

Vance also is short-changing Greenland. She’s leaving Washington on March 27 and exiting the “Land of the People” on March 29 after attending the Avannaata Qimusserua, which the New York Times dubbed “the Super Bowl of dogsled races.”

What’s the rush! There’s plenty to do in Greenland. The Visit Greenland website touts trophy hunting as a good way to experience the local culture. Trophy animals must be pursued with a local hunter.

The timing of Usha’s trip is perfect. The winter hunting season in Kangerlussuaq is limited to March-April. She can go after big game (reindeer, musk oxen) or track down smaller animals (hare, fox, ptarmigan).

And talk about sustainability and winning new friends. “Hunters make sure that no part of the animal goes to waste,” according to the Visit Greenland site. “The meat is always given to local hunters or shared with the local community.” Think of all the goodwill!

A domestic flight from Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, to Kangerlussuaq takes only 50 minutes. Book it, Usha. The thrill of the hunt will give you a lot to talk about with Melania when you return to the states.

The decision of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chairman Brad Karp to cave to Donald Trump’s executive order has triggered “the lawyer letter of all time” signed by alumni of the firm.

They are shocked that Paul, Weiss, which stood up to the president during his first term, is now “at the very forefront of capitulation to the Trump administration’s bullying tactics.”

Rather than defending the values of democracy, “we witnessed a craven surrender to, and thus complicity in, what is perhaps the greatest threat to the legal profession since at least the days of Senator Joseph McCarthy.”

The alumni group is “profoundly saddened, and deeply outraged, that the firm in which we heretofore took pride has cowardly allowed itself to become a poster child for the administration’s efforts to silence dissent and impose a loyalty test on attorneys.”

They rap Karp’s email to staff in which he expressed the view that the firm could now “put the matter behind us.”

That statement is not just bad lawyering compounding bad negotiating, it is false, says the alumni letter. “From the standpoint of posterity, it is a permanent stain on the face of a great firm that sought to gain a profit by forfeiting its soul.”

Karp decided to settle with the administration because he felt Trump’s executive order posed an “existential threat” to Paul, Weiss.

The settlement protected the livelihoods of the 2,500 lawyers and non-legal professionals who work at Paul, Weiss.

In his email, Karp conceded that many at Paul, Weiss “are uncomfortable that we entered into any resolution at all.”

He may have understated the depth of the rage that the Trump settlement triggered at the proud law firm that represented Robert Oppenheimer during his security hearings during the McCarthy era.

You gotta wonder how much longer Karp sticks around.

How do you spin a massive security breach? You attack the reporter who was inadvertently added to the Signal chat about plans to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen. How about somebody taking responsibility for the security screw-up?

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth said Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief at The Atlantic, “peddles in garbage.” That’s pretty rich, coming from a former talking head at Fox News.

Hegseth denied that he was the guy who texted war plans to members of the group. Goldberg claims that targets and the next sequence of attacks on the Houthis were revealed during the chat.

National security advisor Mike Waltz told Laura Ingraham that he took full responsibility for setting up the chat but is clueless how a "loser" like Goldberg became part of the group. He called Goldberg, "the bottom scum of journalists."

Shadow president Elon Musk took a swipe at The Atlantic. He posted on X: “Best place to hide a dead body is page 2 of The Atlantic magazine because no one ever goes there.”

Not true, Elon. Goldberg’s bombshell report reached a lot of eyeballs.