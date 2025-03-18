Flightpath, a digital marketing agency that is part of Ruder Finn, launches a new website for Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Flightpath leveraged its insights and digital expertise to build a site that prioritizes a seamless mobile experience, especially important given that most of goya.com’s traffic comes from mobile users. The site emphasizes recipe discovery, ease of navigation and the cross-promotion of GOYA® products. Following the launch, Flightpath will continue to monitor website analytics and collect user feedback via website surveys and social channels, which will ultimately lead to a comprehensive pre-post website analysis report in Q3 to guide future site updates. “Newly added features such as optimized recipe and product tagging, along with innovative shoppable store finder features powered by Destini will allow users to effortlessly discover desired recipes and products, facilitating an easy purchase whether in store or online,” said Goya Foods marketing director Alvaro Serrano.

Lou Hammond Group adds Sugar Land, Sandblu resort, Sandy Springs and The National Landing Hotel to its client roster. LHG will be providing services including public relations/corporate communications, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing for the new clients. Sugar Land is a hub for growing located approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston. Nestled on the foothills of Thira mountain in Santorini, Greece, Sandblu resort is a destination property for both food and wellness. Sandy Springs, just north of Atlanta, is an economic hub with a pro-business environment, top-tier industries, and a highly skilled workforce. Arlington, VA’s The National Landing Hotel has a signature restaurant and bar, as well as 8500 square feet of event space.

VaynerMedia is named social and influencer marketing agency of record for JCPenney, which merged with SPARC Group last June to form Catalyst Brands. In addition to deploying its social creative and production capabilities to promote the brand, VaynerMedia will leverage its social influencer seeding offering to provide JCPenney with strategic influencer services. "VaynerMedia's track record in modernizing brands is undeniable," said Catalyst Brands EVP, chief customer and marketing officer Marisa Thalberg. "We're confident that putting social at the center of our marketing is an essential part of awakening people to all that is, perhaps surprisingly to some, in store at JCPenney.”