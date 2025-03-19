HUNTER, which announced its integration with KWT Global in January, is representing Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Tripadvisor. The agency’s team will be led by former KWT global head of consumer Matthew Levison, who now heads HUNTER’s travel & hospitality practice. For Fairmont, the agency will be responsible for generating earned media to enhance brand awareness, affinity and positioning, along with crafting and executing a communications strategy to bring Fairmont’s vision to life in the US. Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor is bringing on HUNTER as AOR for the United States, tasked with developing and executing results-driven PR campaigns in support of wider brand building efforts and promoting priority products and services.

Magrino adds The Ocean Club Residences, Four Seasons, Bahamas, to its client roster. The agency’s efforts will focus on earned media outreach for the project, targeting luxury lifestyle, real estate, travel and design publications. Magrino has a long history with The Ocean Club, having represented the property for a number of years including the resort’s initial development and launch. The new project is a joint effort from luxury hospitality company Four Seasons, investment firm Access Real Estate, and Two Roads Development. Anticipated to open in 2028 and set within an oceanfront enclave on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, the residential community will have 67 turnkey private residences.

Merlot Marketing is named AOR for Swedencare, a provider of premium pet health products and supplements. Merlot is working with Swedencare to drive key public relations and communications efforts. Its efforts will include Digitally Integrated News Releases (DiNR), MAT releases and targeted outreach to increase brand awareness and industry engagement within the product category. Swedencare specializes in dental and wellness products for dogs and cats. "We've seen impressive results from Merlot Marketing's work with our subsidiary NaturVet," said Swedencare global marketing manager Sara Ahlström.