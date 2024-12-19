Most communicators consider themselves engaged and productive at work, but an increasing number also report burnout as well as a work environment where they’re asked to do more with fewer resources, according to a study by the Institute for Public Relations and The Grossman Group.

The report, which explored employee engagement in the communications sector, found that more than a third (35 percent) of communicators claimed they’re dissatisfied with a lack of advancement opportunities at their jobs and more than one in five (21 percent) also think they’re not fairly compensated for their work.

Additionally, more than half (58 percent) of communicators claim their organization lacks clear processes to minimize unnecessary work, leading to inefficiencies. But a third of those surveyed reported that they felt uncomfortable providing feedback to management about these inefficiencies for fear of negative consequences, and 37 percent said they were uncertain regarding what channels are at their disposal to air such feedback in the first place.

Work-life balance rating among communicators.

Perhaps most troubling, 30 percent of communicators surveyed said they often feel rushed at their jobs and 27 percent said they often feel overwhelmed. As a result, nearly half (48 percent) reported feeling stressed at work, and 28 percent said they often experience feelings of burnout. An additional 10 percent characterized themselves as unengaged from the work, and about a third (32 percent) said they were unsatisfied with their current work-life balance. More than half (60 percent) also think their workload will likely increase over the next year.

Naturally, such feelings can contribute to high turnover. Only about a third (35 percent) of communicators said they’re committed to staying with their current organization for the foreseeable future. As a result, about the same number (36 percent) said they're likely to search for a new job within the next 12 months.

However, IPR’s report also suggests that the good news far outweighs the bad. Overall, 89 percent of communicators surveyed reported being engaged at their jobs. More than half (59 percent) also consider themselves productive and 56 percent reported feeling passionate about their work.

Nearly two-thirds of communicators (63 percent) also believe that leadership at their organization values their opinions, 62 percent said they consider themselves satisfied with their organization’s culture—with 70 percent claiming their organization’s values are aligned with their own—and 72 percent said they have a healthy sense of attachment to their peers.

In total, more than two-thirds (69 percent) reported being committed to staying with their current organization for the foreseeable future.

IPR’s study, “Employee Engagement in the Communications Industry,” surveyed more than 300 PR and communications professionals between February and August 2024. Research was conducted by Morning Consult.