Ian Stone

LifeSci Communications, a healthcare communications agency, names Ian Stone president. Stone joins the firm from Inizio Evoke, where he was EVP. He was previously managing director at Canale Communications, where he played a key role in the integration of Canale’s team into Inizio Evoke. In his new position, Stone will focus on agency growth, especially on the West Coast and in San Diego. He will also oversee the expansion of LifeSci Comms’ integrative offerings with LifeSci Advisors and help guide the growth and development of the team. Duc Le, a veteran of Real Chemistry and Edelman, joins the firm as EVP and head of digital, and Michael Moncayo, former VP of finance at Atenna Group, comes on board as SVP of finance and operations. “Our newly expanded leadership team will ensure LifeSci Comms continues to be the strategic partner of choice for the companies driving the most important innovations,” said LifeSci Communications founding partner and CEO Matt Middleman.

(L-R) Jackson Stuteville, Stephen Voljavec

Crossroads Strategies, a bipartisan government relations firm, brings on Jackson Stuteville and Stephen Voljavec as SVPs. Stuteville was previously congressional liaison for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense. His areas of expertise include defense innovation, federal policy and Native American advocacy. Voljavec most recently served as legislative director for the vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, where he focused on health, commerce, and appropriations. “Jackson and Stephen have been deeply engaged in [the] dynamic interaction of the public and private sectors during their careers in government,” said Crossroads Strategies CEO Mat Lapinski. The firm has also promoted Scott Brenner, Jason Gleason, Brittany Hernandez, Chris Miller and Marc Numedahl to principal; Salim Alameddin to executive vice president; and Lauren Chandler to vice president.

(L-R) Caitlin Scott,

Erika Brink

Full Court Press Communications promotes Caitlin Scott to SVP. Scott has been with the agency since 2015, most recently serving as a VP. In her new post, she will have increased responsibilities for developing client relationships, overseeing client project teams, securing new business opportunities, and supervising outbound marketing efforts. Erika Brink is moving into a communications director role at the firm. In this position, she will have increased responsibility for managing client projects. She will also contribute to client retention.