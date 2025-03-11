Mike Johnson

Foreign leaders, who have stood up to Donald Trump, have been rewarded by jumps in their popularity at home, according to a story in the Financial Times.

Trump bootlickers in America’s Republican Party would be wise to take a look at the article. It might encourage them to grow spines that are necessary to curb King Donald’s attack on the US Constitution.

Trump’s ridicule of Canada as “the 51st state” has done wonders for its Liberal Party and new prime minister Mark Carney, who has basically told the president to take a hike.

The Liberals were slated to be swamped by the Conservatives until Trump went into full tariff mode against Canada. They are now favored to beat the Conservatives in the upcoming election.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky also is riding high these days after he was bludgeoned by Trump and VP JD Vance during their televised Oval Office meeting. His approval rate shot up to 67 percent, which is the highest level since 2023.

The FT article is especially a “must-read” for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who has totally abdicated the responsibilities of his position, which is supposed to the No. 3 most powerful one in the US government.

It’s high time for Trump’s No. 1 fanboy, Johnson, to start acting like a leader.

Greenland did not invite Second Lady Usha Vance to attend the March 29 running of the Avannaata Qimusserua, which the New York Times dubbed “the Super Bowl of dogsled races.”

It blasted her upcoming visit, accompanied by national security advisor Michael Waltz, as “highly aggressive.”

The Danish territory definitely did not invite the obnoxious JD Vance to swing by “to check out the security of Greenland.”

The guy just has a knack of saying the wrong thing and pissing people off.

His security comment comes after he participated in one of the biggest national security breaches in recent US history: the infamous Signal group chat, in which former and future Fox News talking head Pete Hegseth discussed battle plans to take out the Houthis of Yemen.

"I just hate bailing Europe out again,” whined Vance. Hegseth said he fully shared Vance’s loathing of European free-loading.

Usha is now skipping the dogsled derby, and will join her husband in touring a US military base in Pituffik.

“It’s really important: a lot of other countries have threatened Greenland, have threatened to use its territories and waterways to threaten the United States, to threaten Canada, and of course to threaten the people of Greenland,” the VP posted on X.

Bingo, JD. That’s pretty funny. The only person threatening Greenland these days is your boss.

Can they really be that crass? There is still time for the White House to call off plans to transform the Easter Egg Roll into a sleazy corporate sponsorship shindig.

According to a nine-page pitch, sponsorships can be had from $75K to $200K, covering things like booths, logo placement, product giveaways, and tickets for a brunch with Melania Trump.

The April 21 event provides an opportunity for the First Lady to expand her grifter catalog to the Easter season.

She’s still hawking a $90 USA Christmas ornament that features her signature. But alas, the $75 “Vote Liberty,” “Let it Snow,” and “Love & Freedom” ornaments have been sold out.

Just like Melania has sold out the dignity of her office.