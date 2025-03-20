Burson is named corporate communications agency in the US for Levi Strauss & Co. The agency will work with the brand on internal and external communications as well as executive visibility to further establish LS&Co. as a denim lifestyle brand and retailer. Burson won a similar assignment for the brand in Europe last September. LS&Co. chief communications officer Kelly McGinnis cited Burson’s “strong media relations and unique approach to storytelling” as major factors in its selection. “We’re confident we have the right communications team and resources in place to help keep the company firmly planted as one of the world’s most admired companies,” she said.

Redpoint signs on to represent the Inn on Boltwood and Old Sod Travel. For the Inn on Boltwood, a 49-room property in Amherst, MA, Redpoint will handle North American media relations. Overlooking Amherst’s town common and near Amherst College, the Inn on Boltwood features a ballroom, conference facilities, a tented garden area and a restaurant offering farm-to-table cuisine. Redpoint will be providing strategic marketing counsel, digital marketing and brand development services for Old Sod Travel, a luxury tour operator that was recently named New England’s fastest growing company by the Boston Globe. The company arranges heritage tours, ancestry tours, adventure experiences, culinary tours and more to such destinations as Ireland, England and Scotland.

M Group Strategic Communications, which focuses on the financial services and tech sectors, is named media agency partner for Stablecoin Standard, the industry standard-setting body for stablecoin issuers globally. M Group will provide strategic communications support to elevate Stablecoin Standard’s visibility within institutional finance, regulatory circles, and the broader digital asset landscape. The firm will also support public affairs initiatives, helping to foster constructive engagement between policymakers, industry leaders and stablecoin issuers. Stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value. “M Group’s proven expertise in financial services communications and its ability to bridge TradFi and DeFi make them a valuable addition to our ecosystem,” said Stablecoin Standard chairman & co-founder Christian Walker.

FoodMix Marketing Communications wins work for Epicurean Butter, which produces flavored butters. The collaboration aims to advance Epicurean Butter’s presence across retail and foodservice segments. The partnership, which began in January, has already led to a successful consumer promotion for Epicurean Butter A1 Steakhouse Butter, which incorporates the flavor of A1 Steak Sauce. “As a trusted culinary partner to professional chefs and home cooks alike, we are thrilled to work with FoodMix to share our passion for making gourmet easier,” said Epicurean Butter brand manager Abbey Arellano.