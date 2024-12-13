LaVoieHealthScience is awarded the first five-year option period of a twenty-year General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract to provide public relations, marketing and leadership training services to the federal government.

Areas covered by the contract, which has an estimated value of $4M, include marketing consulting; advertising; public relations; professional and management development training; marketing research and analysis; and conference, meeting, event and trade show planning services.

The pact comes as the GSA continues to pare back its resources. According to the Federal News Network, the agency laid off about 600 employees on March 3, and continues to terminate additional personnel.

“This contract expands our work with the federal government, providing an opportunity to apply our expertise in strategic marketing, digital and public health communications on a broader scale,” said firm founder and CEO Donna LaVoie.