Sheila Shekar Pollak

Madison Reed, a beauty brand offering more than 85 shades of high-quality hair color, names Sheila Shekar Pollak as CMO. Pollak was most recently chief brand experience officer at Orvis. Before that, she held the CMO post at Athleta and was director, global marketing at Gap Inc. At Madison Reed, Pollak will play a key role in driving the continued success and growth of the company’s omni-channel business. She will lead all aspects of its marketing and creative functions. "Sheila's extensive experience and proven impact in the marketing industry perfectly align with the growing needs of Madison Reed,” said Madison Reed founder and CEO Amy Errett.

(L-R) Jullieanne Coupe, Donna Haldipur

Marino, a New York-based firm with offices and executive presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Denver and Philadelphia, promotes Jullieanne Coupe and Donna Haldipur to VP. Coupe has become a go-to expert within the agency for Marino’s PropTech and ConTech accounts. Before joining the agency, she was a communications specialist at Colliers International. Haldipur has been with Marino since 2020, most recently serving as an account director on its real estate & property innovation team. She previously worked at Taylor & Company and Murphy O’Brien Public Relations. Coupe and Haldipur will work closely with co-leads of the real estate & property innovation practice, EVP Elizabeth Latino and SVP Nick Derasmo, to further seek new growth opportunities for the practice. “Jullieanne and Donna’s ability to mentor, develop and support colleagues in Marino’s real estate & property innovation practice, provide strategic guidance to clients, and advise some of the most prominent real estate, development, construction companies and property technology platforms in the industry has been instrumental to our success,” said Marino president John F. Marino.

Jo Jensen

Touchdown Strategies brings on Jo Jensen as SVP of digital and entertainment strategy. Jensen has held a wide range of positions in film production and digital marketing, including founder and chief innovation officer at cause marketing agency Little Lion Impact, co-founder and president at Iron Light Labs and founder of film marketing and distribution company MovieGoer. She has led digital and grassroots strategies for political campaigns, Fortune 500 companies and major PR firms. At Touchdown, she will advise clients and partners in areas including digital marketing, content creation and strategy. “Jo is a super-star strategist and entrepreneur who knows what it takes and how to elevate a brand or client imperative from a concept all the way through to market-ready campaigns,” said Touchdown Strategies president James Davis.

Carrie Parker

Medallia, an enterprise experience platform, brings on Carrie Parker as CMO. Parker comes to the company from Cision, where she also served in the CMO position. She has held senior marketing posts at Cordial, Vericast, Kantar and American Express. "Carrie brings an incredible wealth of experience in marketing to her new role at Medallia," said Mark Bishof, CEO at Medallia, who added that she “will be instrumental in leading the charge to highlight our incredible customers, our cutting-edge innovation, and our brand leadership in the market.”