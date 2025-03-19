The Pollack Group, as part of its 40th anniversary celebration, awards its 2025 Big Red Grant to The Valerie Fund, which offers medical, emotional and social support for children with cancer and their families. The Valerie Fund will receive pro-bono PR and marketing support from the Pollack team to ensure the fund’s story reaches those who need it most. Named in honor of Valerie Goldstein, a nine-year-old who lost her fight with cancer, the fund helps over 6,000 children each year across eight treatment centers in New Jersey, New York and the Philadelphia area. “At its core, our Big Red Grant is about using storytelling to build momentum and spark meaningful change. We look forward to helping The Valerie Fund deepen its reach and drive even greater impact,” said The Pollack Group president and CFO Stefan Pollack.

The Right Now, a communications agency specializing in brand and entertainment strategy, launches Now Studio, a creative production division spearheaded by former Snapchat executive Rylee Jean Ebsen, who was recently appointed head of digital and creative strategy at the agency. Ebsen has also collaborated with such brands as Disney, Google, Sephora and ESPN, as well as agencies including Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and Maximum Effort. Now Studio will specialize in brand-led, social-first content creation, placing an emphasis on dynamic, culturally relevant, and impactful content It will combine data-driven insights, social media expertise, agency strategy and production experience. Ebsen sets out the new unit’s mission as “crafting social-first content that combines strong brand direction with the kind of authenticity audiences genuinely connect with.”

ROKK Solutions is named Strategic Communications Team of the Year by the Reed Awards, which recognize excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and political design, grassroots and advocacy. The Awards are presented by Campaigns & Elections, the journal of the political campaign industry. ROKK’s team took home the Best Online Video for Public Affairs/Issue Advocacy—Infrastructure award for its work with Southern Company in support of the company’s Plant Vogtle, the first nuclear plant built in the United States in 30 years. The work highlights the thousands of jobs the project has created as well as the role bipartisanship has played in its success.