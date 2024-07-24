Ralph Posner

Ralph Posner, a partner at Seven Letter in a seven-year run, has joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association as chief communications officer.

He worked as EVP at Burson’s Direct Impact grassroots operation, SVP and head of FleishmanHillard’s DC public affairs unit and VP at Ogilvy.

Posner has Capitol Hill experience, gained from stints on the staffs of Democratic Congressman John LaFalce (NY) and Senator Bill Bradley (NJ).

At AHLA, he is responsible for external communications, media relations, campaign strategy and member outreach.

President/CEO Rosanna Maietta also recruited Khristyn Brimmeier as chief of staff. She joins from Lot Sixteen, a public affairs and lobbying firm, where she was EVP.

They "will be invaluable to growing and expanding AHLA’s mission—to highlight the importance of the hospitality industry to the American economy in every community we serve,” said Maietta.