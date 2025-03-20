Method Communications is named US public relations agency of record for Salesforce. While Salesforce will continue to work with PR agencies for specialized programs, Method will take the lead role in coordinating and executing the company's US communications strategy, particularly concerning the emerging digital labor narrative. Method EVP Katy Kenealy will head the agency’s team, which will provide leadership across corporate, product, narrative and media relations. “Salesforce is redefining customer success with the most complete enterprise AI solution on the market," said Method Communications CEO David Parkinson. “We're excited to partner with them to translate this complex innovation into clear, compelling stories.”

The Chain Collective PR picks up Rosetta Bakery, an Italian bakery brand with locations in Miami, New Jersey, New York and Orlando, and is leading US PR efforts for The Lesante Collection, a trio of resorts in Zakynthos, Greece. For Rosetta Bakery, The Chain Collective will handle public relations, influencer marketing and social media. As Rosetta expands its footprint to Atlanta, Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD, the agency will spearhead PR efforts to increase brand awareness, secure high-impact media placements, and cultivate strategic influencer partnerships. Lesante Collection will rely on The Chain Collective to drive media exposure, organize media visits and secure high-profile press coverage.

AZZI + CO, a beauty, fashion, lifestyle and hospitality agency with offices in New York and São Paulo, comes on board as AOR for Brazil-based jewelry company HStern. The agency’s scope of work will include PR, influencer marketing and thought leadership. In February, the agency worked with HStern to put together a press day and cocktail event for the opening of the brand’s storefront at 540 Madison Avenue in New York.