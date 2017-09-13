Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide joined Doug Simon on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk” podcast to discuss how companies can build trust in today’s hyper-scrutinized landscape. “People want to see action. They want to see results. They want to see real commitments,” Kempner explained. “You can’t communicate your way out of bad behavior.”

Doug opens the conversation by acknowledging the growing importance of trust and asking Kempner how communicators can ensure they are aligning purpose and action. For Kempner, purpose is more than a slogan – it’s a long-term commitment. “Purpose is not a campaign,” he said. “Purpose is something that is embedded into the DNA of your organization, into your culture, and into your actions.”

He emphasizes that brands must think beyond traditional communications and focus on demonstrating values through operations, leadership, and employee engagement. “If your employees don’t believe in what you’re doing, nobody else will,” he added. And increasingly, employees and consumers alike are holding organizations accountable. “People will find out,” Kempner says. “You can’t fake purpose.” As he puts it, “A good reputation gives you the license to operate, but a great reputation gives you the license to thrive.”

That authenticity extends into how organizations approach diversity, equity, and inclusion. Simon asks Kempner how DEI has evolved in the communications space, and what agencies should do to make real progress – not just issue statements. “DEI is not just about representation,” Kempner says. “It’s about voice. It’s about making sure people feel empowered. It’s about retention and development and mobility.”

He acknowledges that many organizations made pledges in recent years without always following through. The key now, he says, is measurement and transparency. “It’s not about perfection. It’s about progress,” he notes. “And it’s about being honest when you fall short—and then doing something about it.”

When it comes to the role of communications leaders, Kempner believes they have both an opportunity and a responsibility to lead from the front. He talks about the importance of internal alignment and making sure that communications teams are deeply embedded in business strategy. “Communications can’t be an afterthought,” he says. “We need to be at the table when decisions are made – because everything communicates.”

Simon asks how this plays out in practice and what advice Kempner gives to clients navigating reputation challenges or change. His response was clear: “Start with listening. Understand what your stakeholders care about. Understand what your employees are saying. Understand what the data is telling you.” From there, he says, you can build an honest, responsive communications plan that prioritizes long-term credibility over short-term optics.

The conversation also touches on the realities of leadership in a fast-moving, high-stakes industry. Kempner shares that staying calm, clear, and consistent is critical during times of uncertainty. “People are looking for leadership. They’re looking for reassurance,” he says. “Your words matter, but your actions matter more.”

As the conversation wraps, Simon asks Kempner to leave the audience with a final takeaway. His advice was both simple and powerful: “Be real. Be accountable. And never stop listening.”

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.